An iconic Toronto restaurant just made all their brunches $11

A restaurant in Toronto that's known for its late-night meals and punk rock vibes is making their brunch menu a heck of a lot cheaper.

Sneaky Dee's, which has been around since 1987, launched their revamped brunch menu this month — and almost everything on it is $11 (with others available for either $8 or $16).

"It used to be a very busy brunch spot and we noticed that a lot of people weren't coming out like they used to before," Sneaky Dee's manager George Diamantouros tells blogTO.

Diamantouros recognizes that the cost of eating out is a lot more expensive these days. So he and the team worked on making the Little Italy bar and restaurant a go-to spot for brunch again, with a menu he believes is a lot more affordable than what's out there in Toronto.

For $11, you can get brunch classics like the eggs Benedict, three-egg omelette, and huevos rancheros.

Vegan options are available too, like the tofu scramble; a burrito made with refried beans, veggies, and tofu; and the fresh fruit bowl (which is listed at $8).

Setting the menu at these lower prices was an important step to revitalize Sneaky Dee's brunch reputation, even amidst the cost of purchasing ingredients and operating a restaurant, Diamantourous says.

"I think we're going to make a really good go of it just because people are excited about it," he says. "And if the profit margin is razor-thin? Well, that's the restaurant business anyways."

While the menu was originally meant to be temporary for the winter season, Diamantourous says that because of how well it's been received, they're now planning to keep it around.

"We're just going to keep it going," he says.