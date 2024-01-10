Eat & Drink
Pizza chain closing its last Toronto location

A restaurant in Toronto that was known for its South Italian pizza is closing later this month.

Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria in The Annex will be closing on January 21, says Dean Labreche, owner of the neighbourhood franchise.

"We know this is going to be difficult for so many people, so many friends, and so many families," Labreche tells blogTO. "Famoso Annex always had the best energy, the best guests, and the best staff who always provided the best version of what we offered."

According to Labreche, he and his brother — co-owner Chad Labreche — have decided to focus on their other restaurant ventures in Toronto and southern Ontario, including its two other Famoso restaurants (located in Mississauga and Kitchener), its brunch franchise OEB, and its Kinton Ramen locations.

Famoso in The Annex first opened back in June 2012 on Bloor and Dalton, weeks after the now-shuttered Yorkdale location opened. It quickly became a go-to pizzeria spot in the neighbourhood serving the Neapolitan classics, like margherita and capricciosa pizzas.

Besides the pizza, the restaurant has other casual Italian eats like pasta, sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Famoso was also known to be active in the neighbourhood throughout its nearly 12 years in service. The pizzeria participated in the annual Bloor Street Festivals, hosted weddings, and donated its food to local schools, community centres, and non-profits.

While the brothers have no plans to reopen Famoso in Toronto right now, they're happy with the impact they made in the neighbourhood and city.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the relationships we have built within the community," Dean Labreche says. "Our goal was to become the 'neighbourhood pizzeria' for everyone. We're proud of what we accomplished."

Lead photo by

Famoso
