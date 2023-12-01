Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
whole foods toronto

Toronto grocery store doesn't want you to shop with your emotional support animal

Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A no "emotional support animals" sign was spotted at a Whole Foods in Toronto recently.

The Leaside grocery store has been getting a lot of customers that bring in their pets, in spite of most of them not being service animals, says the store's staff.

"We have a lot of customers complaining and obviously we are a food industry," say staff. "A lot of people are bringing in anything, even cats inside," they say.

As a result staff had to confirm with Whole Foods' head office that only service animals are allowed. Now staff has to ensure that every customer who brings in a pet has a service animal ID available to show.

whole foods toronto

A sign posted in the elevator leading to Whole Foods in Leaside.

However, even with the sign put up, customers are still coming in with emotional support animals. Staff say this is very common during winter.

"They just bring whatever they want," staff told blogTO.

Customers bringing in emotional support animals have been a common occurrence at Whole Foods across the city, including Yorkville and North York.

However, according to North York staff, there hasn't necessarily been an influx of customers coming in with emotional support animals. They say that only allowing service animals and not other animals has always been the policy.

"It's the same sign. We've always had this, it's just more visible," they say.

Lead photo by

blogTO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto grocery store doesn't want you to shop with your emotional support animal

Shoppers livid that local Ontario produce costs 3x more at Loblaws than in the U.S.

Toronto could ditch archaic rules limiting the city's nightlife

Cat pudding is the new viral food trend Toronto is obsessing over

McDonald's is finally launching an 'adult Happy Meal' in Canada

9 Christmas-themed bars in Toronto for the holidays

Tense fight breaks out after man allegedly steals chocolate bar from store in Ontario

Canadians can expect shrinkflation and high prices for holiday grocery runs