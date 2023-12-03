Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto cafe that once had lineups for its Instagrammable ice cream shuts down

A popular cafe that was known for its watermelon ice cream sandwiches has recently closed near Yonge and Eglinton.

Milkcow is a Korean soft-serve ice cream chain that opened in Toronto back in 2018.

Its Toronto location was the only Ontario location in Canada. Currently, there's only one other Canadian Milkcow in Richmond, British Columbia.

A team member of Milkcow Canada says that the company is "in a recession time."

Besides the signature watermelon ice cream sandwiches, the dessert cafe also served creamy ice cream in other forms.

There was the larger-than-life cotton candy ice cream that was often served with large fruit chunks, cookie or pistachio crumble and cookie straws.

Other flavours, like affogato ice cream made with espresso, and honeycomb ice cream, were also customer favourites.

Milkcow first opened in Korea back in 2014. The chain currently has locations around the world, including the USA, Australia, Phillipines and Malaysia.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
