Toronto cafe is permanently closing but it's not all bad news

A Métis owned and operated espresso bar in Dovercourt Village is permanently closing its doors after opening back in June.

The owners behind Housecoat Coffee recently announced on Instagram that its last day in operation will be on December 15.

"While we unfortunately had to make our time at Housecoat shorter than we intended, we are grateful for the incredible community support," the post reads.

Owners Holly McNarland and Chad Hunt also say they have been part of the neighbourhood for more than 12 years and were known to offer classic coffee and tea-based drinks at Housecoat.



In the meantime, Hunt and McNarland say they plan on being regulars at Better Days Coffee & Donuts when it opens.

With the Housecoat Coffee's closure came speculation on Masa Deli potentially closing too, since it's operated in the same building.

People shouldn't worry however, as the sandwich shop recently let its followers on Instagram know that it wasn't going anywhere.

"We are here to stay. Thank you for any messages of concern," the post reads.