Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
housecoat coffee toronto closing

Toronto cafe is permanently closing but it's not all bad news

Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Métis owned and operated espresso bar in Dovercourt Village is permanently closing its doors after opening back in June.

The owners behind Housecoat Coffee recently announced on Instagram that its last day in operation will be on December 15.

"While we unfortunately had to make our time at Housecoat shorter than we intended, we are grateful for the incredible community support," the post reads.

Owners Holly McNarland and Chad Hunt also say they have been part of the neighbourhood for more than 12 years and were known to offer classic coffee and tea-based drinks at Housecoat.


In the meantime, Hunt and McNarland say they plan on being regulars at Better Days Coffee & Donuts when it opens. 

With the Housecoat Coffee's closure came speculation on Masa Deli potentially closing too, since it's operated in the same building.

People shouldn't worry however, as the sandwich shop recently let its followers on Instagram know that it wasn't going anywhere.

"We are here to stay. Thank you for any messages of concern," the post reads.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto cafe is permanently closing but it's not all bad news

Canadians are having some major beef with the price of meat at Costco

100 essential restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once

Ontario may finally be getting a new grocery chain to compete with Loblaws

Wine could soon get a lot cheaper in Ontario

Winterlicious announces 2024 restaurant list

Retail giants say food and other goods are about to get way more expensive in Ontario

We tried McDonald's new adult Happy Meal and here are the details