A massive new Costco is opening in Toronto

Costco is coming to Rexdale. On November 1st, a new Costco Warehouse will be opening at 2260 Islington Avenue — an area previously underserved by the massive discount club.

Opening its doors in time for shoppers to merrily stuff their carts with all manner of holiday snacks and doodads, the membership warehouse will offer a number of services in addition to the obvious delights of bulk shopping.

An on-site food court (hot dog, anyone?), gas station, tire service centre, pharmacy, optical and hearing aid centre will ensure that members get the full Costco experience, on each and every visit.

One of Canada's largest retailers, with more than 100 locations nationwide, including 40 in Ontario, Costco offers shoppers deep discounts on quality merch.

Whether you're a die-hard rotisserie chicken fan (to each their own, David Chang) or hit up the warehouse for Kirkland Signature staples, baking essentials, wardrobe basics, vitamins, home décor, or discounted books, there are enough products lining Costco's soaring shelves to see you through several hours of browsing.

Located at Islington and the 401, the new warehouse is located in a bustling retail and residential area.

Neighbours include other big box stores — Canadian Tire, Walmart Supercentre, and The Home Depot — along with Fresh Value supermarket, and a number of restaurants and smaller retailers.

