A massive grocery store is opening its first Toronto location this month

Calling all health nuts! A massive organic grocery store is opening its first Toronto location this week after months of anticipation.

Nature's Emporium opened its first location in Newmarket in 1993, and has grown to offer a long list of organic, gluten-free, and dairy-free options, as well as health-conscious products from a variety of locally sourced brands.

The family-owned market's first Toronto location marks the beginning of a multi-year expansion and rejuvenation strategy across southern Ontario.

You can expect to find lots of organic products, natural supplements, artisanal foods, clean beauty products, and eco-friendly household items as you browse the massive 25,000-square-foot store.

The Toronto location will also be home to a Nature's Emporium Wellness Bar, where you can pick up handcrafted signature drinks (hot and cold), smoothies, and smoothie bowls.

The market will also offer handcrafted, freshly prepared meals, featuring grass-fed meats, plant-based meat alternatives, and organic produce.

The boutique grocery chain currently only operates four locations in Newmarket, Maple, Burlington, and Woodbridge, meaning Toronto residents will finally be able to access the store's wide selection of products on command.

Nature's Emporium's first Toronto location will open to customers on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 1 York Street inside Shops at One York. The grand opening celebration will commence at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting and bread-breaking ceremony.