Toronto is getting a Trinidadian food festival

The Trinbago Toronto Festival is officially returning to the city for its second rendition this month, and you can expect an even wider selection of Caribbean cuisine this year.

The first-ever festival in 2022 attracted 18,000 visitors, who poured into Yonge-Dundas Square to celebrate the culture, history, and impact of the Trinidad and Tobago diaspora in Canada.

The festival also presents an opportunity for Toronto's Trinbagonian-Canadian community to highlight and celebrate their accomplishments.

This year's event will include special headline performances by top artists from the Caribbean, including soca powerhouses Nadia Batson and Farmer Nappy, calypso legend David Rudder, chutney soca star KI, and dancehall singer/DJ Agent Sasco.

You can also expect performances from local talents, a new Carib Beer Garden, and lots of soca music to keep your heart pumping all day long.

"At its core, this event is really a big 'thank you' to our citizens that have distinguished themselves in every possible field of endeavour and who fly our flag high every day," said Tracey Ramsubagh-Mannette, the Acting Consul General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The festival is completely free to attend, and runs on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Yonge-Dundas Square.

The CN Tower and 3D Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will also be illuminated in Trinidad and Tobago's national colours on Aug. 26 in honour of the festival.