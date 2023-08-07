Toronto street is shutting down for a beer festival this month

The Leslieville Beer Festival will be taking over the titular neighbourhood on August 26, filling the streets with local vendors, artisans — and, of course, beer.

In fact, there will be over 20 local brewers (not to mention over 30 food vendors) selling their tasty wares, giving you the chance to sample all sorts of sips and nibbles.

While the full list hasn't been released yet, there's a pretty good chance you might see a few of last year's exhibitors, like Brickworks Ciderhouse and GLB Brewpub, returning again.

As with most block parties, local streets will be shut down for cars, with Dundas Street East closing from Logan Ave to Carlaw Ave, giving you the chance to wander freely from stall to stall (while sipping on your drink, of course).

If all this sounds like your jam, you can grab tickets from the event site.

They'll run you $40 and include a commemorative mug, plus two beer sample tokens you can redeem for a splash of refreshing ale (or stout, IPA, or whatever else tickles your fancy).

Sounds like the perfect way to end the summer.