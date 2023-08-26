Eat & Drink
There's a huge three-day Asian food festival and carnival coming to Toronto

The Asialicious Carnival 2023 is officially returning to Toronto for another weekend full of entertainment, performances, and delectable treats that will showcase the diversity of Asian culture. 

The three-day carnival is part of the larger AsialicioiusTO celebration, and is an annual attraction that celebrates multiculturalism through a variety of performances and foods from all around the continent. 

Make sure to stop by with an empty stomach, as some past treats have included curry fish balls, bubble tea, egg waffles, mochi, bao, and filipino chicken adobo to name a few. 

The feature performer at this year's festival is Canto pop singer Andrew Cheung, who has worked in the Hong Kong music industry for more than 25 years. 

Expect a hungry and massive crowd to show out for this year's Asialicious Carnival, which is set to take place in the south parking lot of Woodside Square Mall in Scarborough at 1571 Sandhurst Circle. 

Additional details about the festival's programming, food vendors, and times are expected to be released in the coming days. 

