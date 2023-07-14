Toronto's hot dog-obsessed Rogers Centre is also among best stadiums for vegetarians

Toronto's ballpark might be best known lately as the site of extreme hot dog gluttony, but it turns out that the Rogers Centre is also one of the best MLB destinations for vegetarian baseball fans.

The latest in a series of hyper-specific polls and studies commissioned by now-omnipresent online gambling websites looked into 88 North American sports venues across the NBA, NFL and MLB, to determine which ones offer the best meat-free fare to their fans.

The study from betting.com reveals that Toronto's Rogers Centre ranks second place among MLB stadiums, beating out two cities known worldwide as havens for vegetarians.

St Louis' Busch Stadium ranked tops in the MLB for vegetarian options, with over 30 meat-free offerings accounting for a surprising 43.28 per cent of the total stadium menu, somewhat unexpected for a city with a style of barbecue named after it.

The Rogers Centre's menu took second place for top vegetarian and vegan-friendly MLB venues, with vegetarian options representing an even 40 per cent of its food offerings.

It's especially surprising to see Toronto out-veg teams in markets known for their vegetarian cuisine, like New York and San Francisco.

The New York Mets' Citi Field ranked third in the MLB, with 39.84 per cent of its menu safe for vegetarian diners, while the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park offered 39.47 per cent vegetarian options for the fourth-place spot.

The Rogers Centre's ranking comes just months after the Toronto Blue Jays introduced a long list of menu items with the opening of its brand-new Outfield District social spaces built as part of a $300 million renovation and opened in April.

While the outlandish poutine hot dog got most of the attention, the dome also added several new menu items that accommodate vegetarian and vegan diets.