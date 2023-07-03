Toronto's hugely popular new event venue is from the people behind Canada's best bar

Third Place has been one of the most popular event venues in Toronto ever since it opened up at the corner of Bloor and Ossington in February.

The venue's popularity makes sense when you consider that the team behind the neighbouring Civil Liberties bar—which took home the number one spot on Canada's 50 best bars list—is responsible for it.

Third Place is right across the street from their sister company in a 3000 square-foot, open concept space at 875 Bloor St. W, which can be booked for photo shoots, weddings, corporate events and other types of events.

They offer catering provided by neighbouring Vietnamese restaurant Vit Beo's head chef and Third Place co-owner David Huynh, and a cocktail program courtesy of Civil Liberties.

If their in-house options aren't quite what you're looking for, they've also partnered with local catering companies Provisions, Food Dudes, Toben and Chau, all of which landed on blogTO's list of the best caterers in Toronto.

A variety of packages are available at the Third Place website to book the venue, with minimum spend prices ranging between $4,500 and $10,000.