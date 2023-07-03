Eat & Drink
Brick Burger toronto

Toronto is getting a LEGO-themed burger restaurant

A unique pop-up food experience is heading to Toronto this fall. Brick Burger's LEGO-inspired restaurant will open on Queen St. E near Jarvis on October 7 and 8. 

Diners at the restaurant will be able to build their own burger encased by a colourful LEGO brick-shaped bun.

They're offering an inclusive menu with crispy chicken, vegan and vegetarian patty options and gluten-free buns available. 

Brick Burger promises that the LEGO experience won't stop at the food, though. The restaurant will be decked out with colourful brick walls, LEGO-shaped furniture and a brick-building station. 

They'll also host brick-building competitions with prize rewards. 

Tickets are on sale now starting at $47, with each ticket comping a burger and a drink. 

Lead photo by

Brick Burger
