Red Lobster in Toronto handed down 10 infractions by health inspectors

A Red Lobster location in Toronto was recently flagged by health inspectors after they detected several infractions, one of which involved failing to protect against the breeding of pests.

The chain's location at 3200 Dufferin St. just outside Yorkdale Shopping Centre was issued a conditional pass notice on June 7 after health inspectors found 10 infractions, one of which was crucial, five significant, and four minor.

Known for its complimentary Cheddar Bay Biscuits and endless seafood options like crab, lobster, and shrimp, the Orlando-based chain currently operates over a dozen locations across the province.

The crucial infraction involved failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration," while significant infractions included failing to "ensure equipment surface cleaned as necessary."

Most of the minor infractions were related to sanitary conditions in the food-handling room, as well as failing to "ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary."

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Back in April, the same location received a pass notice despite racking up six infractions. Although they've been flagged for even more infractions this time around, the restaurant will remain open as staff begin working through all of the issues raised by health inspectors.