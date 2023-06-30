Sports and country bar to replace shuttered Toronto nightclub

Rock 'n' Horse is finally getting some country company in Toronto as a brand new sports and country-themed bar prepares to open on King West next week.

Paris Texas will arrive on July 7 via Municipal Goods and Liberty Entertainment Group, the companies behind popular restaurants and bars like Pizza Wine Disco, Cibo and BlueBlood Steakhouse.

The bar will occupy the space that formerly housed Arcane at 461 King St. W.

Like their predecessor, Paris Texas will have a fully stocked bar and bottle service reservations and will be open daily from 5 p.m. to "late."

Along with drinks, they'll offer a full food menu with classic Western fare—burgers, fried chicken, steak and the like. Entrées will range from $22 to $80 in price.

Table reservations are available now at the Paris Texas website ahead of their grand opening on July 7.