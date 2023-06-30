Eat & Drink
Ben Okazawa
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
paris texas toronto

Sports and country bar to replace shuttered Toronto nightclub

Eat & Drink
Ben Okazawa
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Rock 'n' Horse is finally getting some country company in Toronto as a brand new sports and country-themed bar prepares to open on King West next week.

Paris Texas will arrive on July 7 via Municipal Goods and Liberty Entertainment Group, the companies behind popular restaurants and bars like Pizza Wine Disco, Cibo and BlueBlood Steakhouse.

The bar will occupy the space that formerly housed Arcane at 461 King St. W.

Like their predecessor, Paris Texas will have a fully stocked bar and bottle service reservations and will be open daily from 5 p.m. to "late."  

Along with drinks, they'll offer a full food menu with classic Western fare—burgers, fried chicken, steak and the like. Entrées will range from $22 to $80 in price.

Table reservations are available now at the Paris Texas website ahead of their grand opening on July 7. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Mexican restaurant that opened in Toronto with a lot of buzz has permanently closed

Sports and country bar to replace shuttered Toronto nightclub

People can't get enough of these soft serve ice cream croissants in Toronto

Iconic restaurant is returning to Toronto neighbourhood and locals can't wait

Toronto is getting a vinyl listening lounge inspired by 1920s speakeasies in Japan

Toronto sushi joint suddenly closes after 12 years

Grocery stores open on Canada Day in Toronto for 2023

LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Canada Day 2023 long weekend in Ontario