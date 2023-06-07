Toronto Filipino restaurant gets slammed with 13 infractions by health inspectors

A Filipino restaurant and lounge was recently flagged by Toronto health inspectors after they detected several infractions.

MB The Place To Be, located at 3434 Bathurst St., was issued a conditional pass notice on June 1 after inspectors found a staggering 13 infractions, three of which were crucial, seven significant, and three minor.

The space was first established in 2015 as Toronto's "first Filipino comedy bar," and has since transformed into a resto-bar and lounge, with dishes like sinigang, pinakbet, lechon kawali, pancit canton, and leche flan.

The crucial infractions involved failing to "ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food," and failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

Significant infractions were listed as "use food equipment not of readily cleanable form," and failing to "protect against harbouring of pests."

Two of the minor infractions involved sanitary conditions in the food-handling room plus failing to "ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary."

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

During an inspection in February, the restaurant was similarly issued a conditional pass notice after racking up 13 infractions. Although they've landed in hot water once again, the space will remain open for service as staff work through all of the issues raised by health inspectors.