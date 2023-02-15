Restaurant nailed with 13 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A Toronto restaurant and bar has been flagged for a whopping 13 infractions by health inspectors.

MB The Place To Be hosts live entertainment like music, comedy and DJs, and serves a menu of Filipino food at 3434 Bathurst St.

13 infractions were handed out to the bar and restaurant during a recent inspection.

One of the infractions was crucial, seven were significant and five were minor.

The crucial infraction was for storing potentially hazardous foods between an internal temperature of 4 C and 60 C.

The significant infractions included failing to keep equipment surfaces clean and utensils sanitized, and failing to maintain a record of pest control measures taken.

The minor infractions included not keeping the food handling room in good condition with clean floors and free from equipment and materials not regularly used.

The full list of infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

MB The Place To Be was given a conditional pass, so they can stay open while they work through resolving all of their issues.