Former home of 90-year-old Toronto diner has a new tenant

The former home of The Tulip restaurant is finally showing signs of life after sitting vacant for more than three years.

The 90-year-old iconic Toronto diner near Queen and Coxwell was forced to close in January 2020 after the owners said they couldn't continue due to a rent hike.

The restaurant was known for its affordable meals including a steak sandwich that sold for well under $10.

After the restaurant shut down the space sat empty for a full year before the pandemic hit which just prolonged its vacancy. A few weeks ago signs went up announcing something called Uncle Ram's Kitchen.

According to a spokesperson from Uncle Ram's Kitchen, the incoming restaurant will be "self order style", provide plenty of seating and feature menu items including smash burgers, Nashville chicken burgers, poutine and loaded fries.

The restaurant expects to open by mid to late June.

Uncle Ram's Kitchen will be located at 1606 Queen St. East in Leslieville.