Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
uncle rams kitchen

Former home of 90-year-old Toronto diner has a new tenant

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The former home of The Tulip restaurant is finally showing signs of life after sitting vacant for more than three years.

The 90-year-old iconic Toronto diner near Queen and Coxwell was forced to close in January 2020 after the owners said they couldn't continue due to a rent hike.

The restaurant was known for its affordable meals including a steak sandwich that sold for well under $10.

After the restaurant shut down the space sat empty for a full year before the pandemic hit which just prolonged its vacancy. A few weeks ago signs went up announcing something called Uncle Ram's Kitchen.

According to a spokesperson from Uncle Ram's Kitchen, the incoming restaurant will be "self order style", provide plenty of seating and feature menu items including smash burgers, Nashville chicken burgers, poutine and loaded fries.

The restaurant expects to open by mid to late June.

Uncle Ram's Kitchen will be located at 1606 Queen St. East in Leslieville.

Lead photo by

blogTO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Former home of 90-year-old Toronto diner has a new tenant

Owner of several Toronto bars to apply for creditor protection

50 essential patios for brunch in Toronto

Bellwoods Brewery to finally open new location after wild legal case with landlord

Toronto seafood store closes location as owner battles cancer

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

People made one last trip to Toronto bakery before it shut down after 43 years

Toronto restaurant temporarily shuts down because it can't find the right staff to hire