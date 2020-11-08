Former home of iconic Toronto diner remains empty almost a year after it was forced to close

The former digs of one of Toronto's oldest diners, the Tulip Steakhouse, has yet to be filled by a new tenant after nearly a year of vacancy.

After 51 years at 1606 Queen St. E. (and before that, on the Danforth for 40 years), the Tulip was forced to leave Leslieville for good in January.

The restaurant's closure was lamented by longtime customers who likely have yet to find a good subsitution for Tulip's famously affordable AAA steaks, or the late Sheila Ann Lui's rice pudding.

By now, the landlord who decided to raise the rent on Queen East’s historic Tulip Steakhouse must be getting pretty good at kicking himself in the ass. — John Coulbourn (@Jcoulbourn) June 10, 2020

According to the owners of Tulip, they were forced to shutter after being informed the rent was being hiked up to $10,000 per month.

Now, 10 months after its closure, the Tulip Steakhouse is currently being listed by Urban Empire Realty Corporation for $9,000 per month.

In the mean time, the Tulip has yet to reopen elsewhere. Owners had been actively trying to find a new location for the 91-year-old brand and their 19 staff, but no luck so far, it seems.