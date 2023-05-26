Toronto pub is permanently closing after over 10 years in business

Following over a decade in business, one staple pub in Toronto's west end is officially bidding farewell to the neighbourhood forever.

Monk's Kettle, located at 3073 Bloor Street West in Etobicoke, is just one of the many businesses nestled along The Kingsway, and is well-known for its inviting atmosphere, live entertainment, classic pub eats, and rotating craft beer menu.

A reader alerted blogTO of the impending closure earlier this month, and the pub confirmed that its last day of service would fall on Friday, May 26. A staff member at Monk's Kettle also confirmed that the bar would not be relocating.

The longtime neighbourhood pub opened back up in 2011, and over time, became a dependable gathering spot to enjoy some music, ice-cold beer, and daily features like tacos and smoked meat sandwiches.

The bar's dinner menu featured just about every single dish you'd expect to find at your classic pub, including fish & chips, calamari (deep fried or grilled), cheesy nachos, jalapeño poppers, burgers, and saucy wings.

blogTO reached out to Monk's Kettle several times to discuss the reasoning behind the closure but did not receive comment back in time for this article.