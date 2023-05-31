Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 10 hours ago
blackburn social house toronto

Popular Toronto pub is temporarily closed and looking for a new location

Less than two years after opening its doors in the heart of Little Italy, gastropub Blackburn Social House has temporarily closed as it seeks to find another location. 

The elevated pub, located at 488 College St., featured a dinner menu with a focus on French and Italian cuisine, as well as an extensive cocktail program centred around house-made infusions. 

Plates included the duck confit sandwich, seafood tagliatelle, Hennessy garlic shrimp, crispy mashed potatoes, and braised short rib. 

Aside from its mouthwatering eats, the party hub boasted a second level that became a dependable mingling spot to dance and drink the night away with friends. 

In a bittersweet announcement addressed to its "beloved and loyal customers," staff at Blackburn revealed that the brand would be departing from its location on College. 

"We would like to thank every single friend, family, staff, and patron that visited our establishment within our Little Italy community for the support you have given us on College Street since we opened our doors in 2021. For us, Blackburn has always been the people, not the place," the announcement reads

"The memories we have instilled at this beautiful venue will forever be engraved on the walls and we can't thank you all enough for what you have helped us create," the post continues. 

Although the pub announced that it would be officially closing its doors at 488 College St. on March 10, staff were working towards "exciting plans to continue the Blackburn brand in the future." 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez 
