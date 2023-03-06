Toronto cafe that couldn't recover from restrictions permanently closes

A Toronto cafe that had a hard time recovering following restrictions and lockdowns has now permanently closed.

Wallace Espresso's location on Westmount just off St. Clair West was special precisely because it was a little off the beaten path, but they chose to let go of the cozy and quiet space after a period of difficulty.

Wallace Espresso is known for their breakfast sandwiches and of course their expertly made coffee.

Wallace Espresso owner Dan Whalen tells blogTO that the location "never recovered" after having a hard time during lockdowns.

"We were coming to the end of the lease so we made a tough decision to shut it down," says Whalen.

Espresso lovers, never fear: it looks as though Wallace is already being replaced on Westmount by another cafe, a resurgence of Lion Coffee which was once located on St. Clair West where a De Mello location now stands.

"We hope Lion can make a good go of it," says Whalen. "It's a great neighbourhood but does pose challenges in terms of how many coffee shops are in the area, and honestly competing with Tim's and McDonald's and 7-Eleven coffee within a block is not ideal."

Wallace fans need not fret too much over the closure of this location, as they still have several others open at Wallace, Dupont, King West and Hounslow Heath.