Toronto's iconic ice cream shop just opened for the season

One of Toronto's most iconic spots for ice cream for over 50 years just opened up for the season.

Tom's Dairy Freeze has finally flung open its takeout windows again. Even though it's a bit of a grey and rainy St. Patrick's Day, the shop opening is arguably one of the biggest signs of summer coming in this city.

It's sure to be getting lots of business as temperatures continue to rise above zero and the sun keeps coming out.

The historic joint located on The Queensway in Etobicoke is especially known for its soft serve, which you can get with all sorts of colourful dips and fun toppings.

It'll be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. this week, after being open for online orders only from December to March.

People have been commenting on Tom's reopening posts on social media saying things like they're "so ready" and tagging their friends.

Tom's also serves typical old-school snack stand fare like poutine, burgers and hot dogs. One person even commented on social media asking if they'd have food upon reopening this year.

Regarding that aspect of the business, the ice cream shop replied that they're "focused solely on ice cream at the moment."

When you're Tom's, though, it's not a bad focus to have.