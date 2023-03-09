Eat & Drink
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
mcpizza toronto carrier

Someone near Toronto is selling a rare McPizza carrier bag for hundreds of dollars

Remember McPizza? The discounted and very much missed McDonald's menu item that launched in the late 1980s and came in four flavours?

It was in Canada for only a short amount of time, and despite multiple attempts at convincing McDonald's to bring it back, McPizza has yet to return to our eager hands.

Well, this is the next best thing.

A savvy-business person in Richmond Hill is selling a very rare McPizza carrier or warmer, used to transport the cheese-y goodness and keep it hot back when it still existed.

Selling on Facebook Marketplace, you could own a pizza of McDonald's history for $500.

The seller says the isulated bag is in great condition and was told it used to deliver cheese, sausage, pepperoni or deluxe MCPizzas in stadiums during sports events.

He acquired it to carry his own portable pizza oven but, once he received it, realized it was in too good of a condition to be used that way.

mcpizza torontoIt's a very large carrier and is covered in silver insulation on the inside. On the front are the iconic yellow arches with the word 'pizza' but with yellow arches acting as the two 'Zs.'

With only a couple of minor blemishes caused by age and use (tiny rips at the handles,) this carrier is in mint condition and probably worth every penny.

mcpizza torontoSo who will be the lucky owner of this piece of history?

Lead photo by

Facebook Marketplace
