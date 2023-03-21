Toronto restaurant giving out free food for eating with their competitors

A Toronto restaurant encouraging people to "cheat on your cheeseburger" is giving away free food of equal value to their competitors.

A new campaign from Cabano's Comfort Food begins with the words "How to get away with it..."

A social media post explaining the promo lets people know that if they purchase a burger from their "ex-" favourite local spot (no chains) and bring the receipt to Cabano's within 72 hours, they will receive a similar item of equal or even greater value for free.

The offer only works in-store and is limited to one item per customer per order, so that should mean that the greatest value item you could get at Cabano's is their triple cheeseburger for $16.99.

The social media post also says only physical receipts are accepted, not phone or email receipts.

The concept is the brainchild of VP of operations Joe Verdugo, and it's actually not as much about jealous "cheating" as the copy makes it seem.

"We wanted to do something fun and bring a little life to the burger space. It's spring, the city is coming alive and waking up from the darkest winter in 80 years," Verdugo tells blogTO.

"This campaign is a way to reward our great customers while increasing business and awareness across the entire Toronto burger space. Hopefully, it keeps people supporting local and appreciating the nuances that make Toronto burgers so great."

The campaign is off to a flying start with the post about it shared over 150 times in the first hour after posting. The Cabano's team is hopeful the idea will get people out and support the local economy rather than giving their money to delivery apps.

As for what else to expect from Cabano's with the approach of summer, they're thinking chicken tenders, ice cream blizzards and floats.

The promo ends May 24.