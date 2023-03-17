One of Toronto's best dumpling spots opening downtown location

A source for some of the very best dumplings in Toronto is now opening a downtown location after only being located far from the city centre for years.

Sang-Ji Fried Bao makes dumplings that are a little different from some others you might be familiar with. These are soup-filled dumplings that are big and round, and fried in a pan for a crispy bottom.

The popular restaurant just surprised dumpling fans by announcing their downtown location is now opening.

They've previously only had locations in North York that had more limited seating. They first opened up at 1 Byng Ave. but left that address around late September 2021 and moved to a slightly larger space at 5461 Yonge St. in early October 2021.

Their new location at 3 Charles St. looks as if it will have a lot more seating, and has a nice clean white look to it with subway tiling, white brick and graphic art on one wall.

It's been possible to get Sang-Ji through delivery apps previously, though if you lived downtown the dumplings would be making quite a journey.

Now they've suddenly announced their new location is soft open as of March 18, with hours from 11:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m.

"Feel free to drop by, leave us some comments and help us to improve," reads an Instagram post from Sang-Ji announcing the opening.