Tim Hortons Double Double flavoured ice cream is officially a thing

The iconic Tim Hortons Double Double coffee isn't only available piping hot but will be available frozen, transformed into ice cream alongside three other new flavours.

That's right, Tim Hortons' wacky marketing schemes continue with a new round of ice cream flavours, since first launching last year.

Now you can treat your taste buds to Boston Cream ice cream (custard flavour with donut bits), Maple Crunch and Campfire S’mores pints, based off of Tim's classic treats.

As for the Double Double treat, it features the "smooth flavours of Tims Original Blend coffee paired perfectly with creamy and sweet accents," according to a release from Tim Hortons.

Apparently, die-hard Tim's fans have been begging the company to debut the Double Double ice cream - which they have finally listened to.

Just one year ago, Tim's first entered the world of ice cream with their Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Apple Fritter, Fruit Explosion, Birthday Cake Timbits and Double Chocolate Donut.

"Canadians will swoon for our new deliciously creamy and full-of-flavour Tim Hortons Ice Creams. I can't wait for Tims fans to try them," said VP of Consumer Packaged Goods of Tim's, Sourabh Malik.

To get your paws on these new flavours you'll just have to visit participating No Frills, Real Canadian Super Stores, Loblaws, Longos, Metro, Sobeys, WalMart or Fortinos - basically any big box grocer.

To make things sweeter, 100 per cent of the net proceeds from the sale of Campfire S'mores ice cream will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Who's ready for sugary sweet Double Double ice cream sided by a scoop of Boston Cream?