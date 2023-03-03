Toronto Italian restaurant is permanently closing with almost no notice

Another Italian restaurant in Toronto has ceased operations and this time it's hit a restaurant that has not been open for very long.

Sienna's on 403 Roncesvalles Avenue has just announced its closure with a very sad Instagram real, showing off their signature dishes.

Know for their classic Italian-American dishes and red sauce pastas, Sienna's was opened in September 2021 by Paul Campione of The Commoner.

"We are saddened to inform you that this week will be our final week of service. We fell in love with the neighbourhood years ago and are grateful to have been part of it this past year," read the beginning of the restaurant's message.

With wooden tables, tiled floors and checkered tablecloths, Sienna's acted as a family friend joint with extremely large portions.

"We want to thank your team for their hard work. Thank you to all those that have been regulars, to those that left kind reviews and to those of you that helped share Sienna's with others."

As a result, this Sunday, March 5 will be the last day Sienna's is open for service.

"We didn’t get to serve you for as long as we had hoped but this isn't the end. We loved sharing our families recipes and making sure your bellies were full and you felt cozy & comfortable in our home."

It appears that Sienna's will return in the future, but it is unknown in what shape or form that will be in.



The post finished by saying "keep your eyes peeled, we're hoping to share an even better Sienna's with you all again in the future."