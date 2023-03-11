Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
pizza pizza toronto

Pizza Pizza permanently closed at iconic corner location in Toronto

Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
A Pizza Pizza that permanently closed at an iconic corner in Toronto is now a shell of its former self.

Many people might have memories from their youth (or more recently, no judgement) of nights stopping off for a slice at the Pizza Pizza at the corner of Queen and Bathurst that's surrounded by bars, but now that location has been stripped bare.

Within the past few weeks or so, the location has gone from operating to having all its signage taken down. It's a move that's made a major change to the look of the intersection.

Pizza Pizza isn't always the most beloved spot for pizza in the city, but the loss of this particular location has left some people heartbroken.

"RIP to a legend," one person tweeted.

"I need to heal," tweeted another.

Pizza Pizza isn't the first business to close at the busy corner, as the spot is slated to become a condo.

Businesses at the southwest corner are supposed to be demolished for an eight-storey tower by 2024, meaning the Tim Hortons and Tacorrito at that corner are likely on their way out too.

The Paddock on the other side of the Pizza Pizza on Bathurst has already shuttered after its 74-year run.

Pizza Pizza did not directly refer to the condo as the reason for the closure in a statement to blogTO:

"The lease was up for renewal and we decided to look for a new location nearby that better suited our needs. We can let you know when the new spot is confirmed."

Lead photo by

Amelia Stea-MacLaurin
