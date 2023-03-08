A huge halal ribfest will be coming back to Toronto this year

What better way to spend a hot summer day in Toronto than by feasting on barbecued ribs? You can do just that at the Halal Ribfest, which will be returning for the second year in a row this summer.

According to event operations manager Junaid Khan, like last year, the festival will be held at Downsview Park and is set to feature approximately 30 local food vendors. This year, however, the festival will be visiting different cities all across Canada, including Mississauga and Scarborough, too.

Although the schedule and full list of vendors are still in the making, the Halal Ribfest looks promising. Like last year, ribbers like Route 55 and Jack the Ribber will be featuring their award-winning halal ribs.

There’s an emphasis on inclusivity, too – the use of 100 per cent halal meat means the large Muslim community in Toronto can enjoy the classic summer barbecue food while being able to practice their religion safely.

The official dates as well as ticket sales have yet to be announced, but the festival is expected to take place this July, from the 14th to the 16th. You can also expect to hear more updates about the festival in the upcoming months.

In the meantime, you can check Halal Ribfest’s website or Instagram for more updates.