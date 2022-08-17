Toronto is getting a massive new rib fest and everything will be Halal

Canada's largest halal barbeque and food truck festival, Halal Ribfest, is set to take place in Toronto for the first time this month.

International barbecue joints, food trucks, chefs and grillmasters from around the GTA will gather to serve up some of the best halal food the city has to offer.

The festival will exclusively serve 100 per cent halal meat from vertified suppliers, and feature dishes from South Asian, African and Middle Eastern cuisines.

Halal Ribfest will take place at Downview Park's Festival Terrace, just a few minutes north of Yorkdale Mall. The 3.6-acre field can hold up to 40,000 people, so expect a packed and hungry crowd.

The festival also features a Super Car show, where you'll have the chance to stroll down a lineup of Toronto's most exotic cars, motorcycles and classics.

Tickets range from $10 to $12 depending on the date of visit, and are available for purchase online.

Halal Ribfest will take place from Aug. 26-28 at Downsview Park. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.