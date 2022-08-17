Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
halal ribfest toronto

Toronto is getting a massive new rib fest and everything will be Halal

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Canada's largest halal barbeque and food truck festival, Halal Ribfest, is set to take place in Toronto for the first time this month.

International barbecue joints, food trucks, chefs and grillmasters from around the GTA will gather to serve up some of the best halal food the city has to offer.

The festival will exclusively serve 100 per cent halal meat from vertified suppliers, and feature dishes from South Asian, African and Middle Eastern cuisines.

Halal Ribfest will take place at Downview Park's Festival Terrace, just a few minutes north of Yorkdale Mall. The 3.6-acre field can hold up to 40,000 people, so expect a packed and hungry crowd.

The festival also features a Super Car show, where you'll have the chance to stroll down a lineup of Toronto's most exotic cars, motorcycles and classics.

Tickets range from $10 to $12 depending on the date of visit, and are available for purchase online.

Halal Ribfest will take place from Aug. 26-28 at Downsview Park. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto street is shutting down for a beer festival next week

Toronto is getting a massive new rib fest and everything will be Halal

The ridiculous food and drinks at the 2022 CNE

Hip Toronto wine bar holding massive clearance sale before permanently closing

The ridiculous price hike of this basic household item shows how bad inflation is in Canada

Pub known for its wings and live music permanently closes after 39 years in Toronto

One of Toronto's most popular taco joints will soon be permanently closing

Sean Paul just surprised staff by showing up at a Toronto ramen restaurant