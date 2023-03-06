Toronto restaurant known for biryani slammed with 18 infractions by health inspectors

A Toronto restaurant that's known for specializing in biryani has just been nailed with a whopping 18 infractions by health inspectors.

Biryani Walla is known both for their large format biryani and a wide variety of biryanis, but now they've also racked up a large number of health infractions.

Out of the 18, three of the infractions were crucial, nine were significant and five were minor, and there was also one other infraction.

The three crucial infractions were given out because the restaurant was found to "refrigerate potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4 C," "store potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C" and "fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The nine infractions included failing to provide an accessible handwashing station adequately equipped with soap, paper towels, and hot and cold water, failing to remove garbage and failing "to keep sanitary facility sanitary."

Five minor infractions included failing "to keep sanitary facility in good repair" and to maintain the ventilation system.

That one last other infraction was for failure "to ensure presence of food handler or supervisor during all hours of operation."

The full list of infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

Biryani Walla received a conditional pass for this inspection, so they are allowed to remain open as they work to resolve their issues.