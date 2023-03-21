Bassist from Bauhaus surprises staff at Toronto diner and shouts it out as his favourite

The bassist from Bauhaus recently posted a photo of himself at a Toronto diner on his official social media account and shouted out the spot as his favourite diner in Toronto.

David J is a British musician that's probably best known for playing bass for Bauhaus. He was also in the band Love and Rockets and has a successful solo career.

He was evidently in Toronto recently and posted a photo of himself at Skyline, a diner in Toronto known for its comfort food and grungey atmosphere.

"My favourite diner in Toronto, the Skyline on Queen Street," David J wrote online in the caption to a photo posted March 17.

"Excellent establishment! Thanks to Brandon Cronenberg for the suggestion & Ali Jafri for taking me there!"

The photo has over 800 likes on Facebook, with Skyline commenting, "Great to have you! It's an honour."

David J did a DJ set at Smith House in Toronto about a week before the photo was posted.

Some people commented on the photo also complimenting Skyline, with someone saying it was a "nice choice" and also recommending Queen and Beaver.