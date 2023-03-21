Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
skyline toronto

Bassist from Bauhaus surprises staff at Toronto diner and shouts it out as his favourite

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The bassist from Bauhaus recently posted a photo of himself at a Toronto diner on his official social media account and shouted out the spot as his favourite diner in Toronto.

David J is a British musician that's probably best known for playing bass for Bauhaus. He was also in the band Love and Rockets and has a successful solo career.

He was evidently in Toronto recently and posted a photo of himself at Skyline, a diner in Toronto known for its comfort food and grungey atmosphere.

"My favourite diner in Toronto, the Skyline on Queen Street," David J wrote online in the caption to a photo posted March 17.

"Excellent establishment! Thanks to Brandon Cronenberg for the suggestion & Ali Jafri for taking me there!"

The photo has over 800 likes on Facebook, with Skyline commenting, "Great to have you! It's an honour."

David J did a DJ set at Smith House in Toronto about a week before the photo was posted.

Some people commented on the photo also complimenting Skyline, with someone saying it was a "nice choice" and also recommending Queen and Beaver.

Lead photo by

Ali Jafri
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Bassist from Bauhaus surprises staff at Toronto diner and shouts it out as his favourite

These are the restaurants where The Boys cast likes to eat when they're in Toronto

Zellers is days away from opening in Toronto and their food prices are cheap

Toronto restaurant giving out free food for eating with their competitors

Toronto bakery hit with 10 infractions by health inspectors

This semi-hidden Toronto cafe has been student run for nearly six decades

A march was held to mourn the closing of Ontario's sketchiest McDonald's

Mike Myers just surprised staff by showing up at a Toronto pub