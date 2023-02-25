Toronto cafe that was first of its kind shuts down for bigger opportunities

Toronto's first iteration of the uber-popular and futurist robo cafe has called it quits for greener pastures.

That's right, the RC Coffee Robo Cafe at 1255 Bay Street, the first-ever unattended kiosk coffee location in the city has closed its doors.

Opened in 2020 in Yorkville, the operation allowed customers to customize and order their lattes, americanos, cortados, flat whites, espressos or even iced drinks through a screen or the RC app.

"With our ground-breaking robotic delivery, the Robo Cafe serves premium specialty coffees with unparalleled precision by performing all the functions of a human barista," reads their website.

While there are still other Toronto robo cafes, this original location has recently served its last latte.

Celina Sol Cruz of Kiosoft confirmed this location is now moving to another (presumably bigger) spot, which has yet to be announced.

She said more RC Coffee Robo Cafes will be popping up in the city soon, including one at the Dundas TTC subway station.

In the years since the Yorkville location opened and closed, Robo Cafes have opened in Kensington Market, Little Italy, St. Lawrence Market and the Toronto General Hospital food court.