Steak restaurant nailed with 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A restaurant well known in Toronto for its late night eats has been hit with seven infractions by health inspectors.

T-Bones is an old school restaurant in Scarborough serving steaks and burgers, though they're not known for a pristine dining room.

Of the seven infractions, two were crucial and four were significant.

The two crucial infractions were for failing to "ensure storage shelves designed to protect against contamination" and "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The significant infractions included using utensils that weren't non-toxic in contact with food and food equipment not being in good repair, as well as failing to keep a record of pest control measures taken.

A full list of the infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

The restaurant received a conditional pass, and will remain open as they work through resolving the issues.