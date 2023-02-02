Eat & Drink
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds surprises diners at Toronto-area Italian restaurant

Ryan Reynolds has been spotted for the second time in the Toronto area and this time he stopped for some delicious Italian eats.

After embarking on a campus tour of Seneca College and visiting some star-struck journalism students yesterday, Reynolds was spotted hours later at a local restaurant. 

Italian joint Il Postino in Unionville welcomed the mega-star for a meal and posted his visit on their Instagram channel.

"Thank you @vancityreynolds for joining us," reads the Instagram Story post from the restaurant, featuring the smiling Mississippi Grind actor.

That post was shared by Destination Markham on Twitter, the city's tourism board, which was then retweeted by Mayor Frank Scarpitti.

"When you’re in the neighbourhood well of course you make time to drop in to one of our best restaurants, Il Postino," read the mayor's message.

It appears the Vancouver-born star is on a mini trip to Ontario, heading east. 

Where will Mr. Reynolds end up next? Keep us posted!

Lead photo by

Il Postino
