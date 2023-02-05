Buzz-worthy Toronto restaurant suddenly shuts down

A buzz-worthy restaurant that opened during lockdowns has suddenly announced that they've closed their doors.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! is a southwestern cantina that started out as a summer patio pop-up, and did so well that they expanded indoors. They created a unique space that took inspiration from West Texas, New Mexico and Northern Mexico.

They've now posted a message to social media and their website announcing that they've officially closed for good, shocking many who never got the chance to try it out.

The message recalls how great of a space this was, and how sad they are to see it go.

"Over the last little while, we've loved hosting you on our patio, and then in our fun, quirky space. We hope you enjoyed some time with our team and bopping to the disco tunes."

"As we ride off into the sunset, we salute the staff that made this all possible. Yes, restaurants do come and go, but our group was special and we'll always cherish those times together."

However, with no explanation for their sudden departure, many are left confused and disappointed.

"But but... It's the year of the rabbit. See you next time I hope!" Wrote one commenter.

"Omg already closed???" Wrote another, shocked by the sudden announcement.