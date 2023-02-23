Sellout pop-up by hot Toronto restaurant returns with more Jamaican patties

The brains behind a very popular Toronto restaurant and its newest venture are hosting a hot pop-up cafe that will feature goodies from all kinds of local vendors.

Chef Craig Wong of Dundas West's Patois has collaborated with Sundays Coffee Club and Barbet to create The Weekender Cafe Pop-Up that will be happening on 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on February 24 to 26th.

The pop-up will also be the launching pad for Wong's newest project, JunePlum, which will be serving up yummy shrimp siu mai sausage rolls, brisket oxtail gravy and curry goat patties, just in time for Jamaican Patty Day on Feb. 23.

This is a big opportunity for Patois and JunePlum, who are keen on supporting other Toronto businesses and owners.

"We wanted to kick off our new retail space by inviting in our friends from the community. These local vendors usually sell their products online, so they are excited to showcase their products in a physical space and to interact with customers," they said.

Nine other vendors will include Wong's Ice Cream, Shoppe Clover and other businesses selling clothes, merchandise and home decor.

Once the pop-up is done, the space at 796 Dundas West (right beside Patois) will be occupied by JunePlum, with their eyes set on opening a new grab-and-go storefront in the city.

"Bringing the island getaway to Dundas West through handheld snacks to grab-and-go, JunePlum will be a retail space serving up patties and island bites, merchandise, frozen ready-made meals, and more."

This weekend’s festivities will actually be the second instalment of the pop-up, which launched last week and sold out surprisingly fast.

"We were overwhelmed by the love our customers were showing us throughout the last weekend. Word got out about our handmade patties, and we sold out in less than an hour on the third day."