10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurant openings in Toronto are getting the new year off to a great start with all sorts of exciting new places to try. Lazy brunches, fancy dinners and drinks galore can be had at these recently opened spots.

Here are new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Cabbagetown has somewhere to go for great momos thanks to the opening of this restaurant. They have butter chicken momos, jhol momos and tandoori momos, as well as crispy pork bao and Tibetan sausage.

Head to this new restaurant at Yonge and St. Clair to get a taste of brothless ramen, eaten by mixing together all the ingredients with a runny onsen egg that coats the noodles.

Go for tomato bread topped with ham or boquerones at this new Little Italy haunt with a cozy wooden interior. You can also expect items like seafood, pasta and ribs on a menu that changes often.

Plant-based eats meet Italian comforts at this new restaurant that just opened in Baby Point at the start of the year. Vegetarian doesn't have to mean boring: you can still get your truffle fries, bruschetta, pasta and pizza here.

East York just welcomed this new spot for brunch serving up all the classics such as bennies, waffles and pancakes as well as options for later in the day like poutine, sandwiches and burgers.

Get your hands on the hot new bento boxes being served in Koreatown at this restaurant that offers them with proteins that include red braised pork, Taiwanese sausage, popcorn chicken and sweet sour garlic ribs.

Scarborough just got a new addition in its vibrant Caribbean food scene: this spot does all your favourites like doubles, roti, and mains like chilli chicken and jerk chicken served with fried rice, chow mein and lo mein.

This food truck has had a following for years, but now they've soft opened this storefront in East York serving up their fusion of Vietnamese and Mexican food. Saigon chicken banh mi tacos? Yes, please.

There's now another place in Little Italy to make a stop to fuel up on some Vietnamese food and cocktails. Banh mi, pho, rolls, and Jungle Bird drinks, this casual hang spot has it all.

What was once a project operated out of a car has turned into this new Scarborough restaurant that serves Guyanese roti and $5 lunch specials, plus options like a coconut rolled dough called salara.