Chapman's ice cream picks small Indigenous company for first ever collab

A huge company we're all familiar with is doing a collaboration for the first time in decades of its operation, and the Ontario business they've chosen to partner with is Indigenous-owned.

Chapman's is partnering with small coffee company Birch Bark for a cold brew coffee flavour as part of its new "super premium plus" line of ice cream flavours. This is the first ever collaboration for Chapman's since it was established 50 years ago.

Not only that, but a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the ice cream will go towards clean drinking water initiatives in Indigenous communities in Canada.

Birch Bark is a relatively new company, first founded in 2018 by Mark Marsolais-Nahwegahbow, who is Ojibwe and a band member of Whitefish River First Nation on Birch Island in Ontario. Birch Bark deals in certified organic, Fair Trade and SPP-certified coffee grown and produced by farmers who are Indigenous descendants.

"We recognize the need for an Indigenous inclusion continuum that extends globally, beginning with the Indigenous women and men farmers producing Birch Bark coffee beans to the customers supporting our cause-driven movement to the Indigenous families across Canada impacted by poor water conditions," reads the Birch Bark site.

"Hundreds of years of colonialism, unjust trade and marginalization that the Small Farmers continue to go through is reflective of Canadian history and what our Indigenous communities in Canada endured."

The coffee flavour is made with Birch Bark's cold brew, and there are seven other flavours in the line: Cookie Jar, Salty Caramel Crunch, The Only Strawberry, Chocolate Lover, Vanilla Trilogy, Chocolate & Brownies and Cherry Chocolate Truffle.

The new line will be available in stores across Canada this spring.