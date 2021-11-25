People are buying Chapman's ice cream as a big F-U to anti-vaxxers

People have started buying Chapman's Ice Cream in an effort to boycott a counter movement started by anti-vaxxers against the company.

I don’t even like ice cream and I’m buying some on my next grocery trip. Brand loyal to them forever after this. — Kelly Caldwell (@kcaldwell) November 25, 2021

Earlier this month, Chapman's announced they'd be giving a $1 raise to all employees who are fully-vaccinated.

For unvaccinated employees, the company's policy states they must take two rapid tests a week, which Chapman's pays for.

In response to the policy, workers who are refusing the vaccine started a boycott movement, asking the public not to buy Chapman's products.

Already love Chapman's and this pay raise for vaccinated employees is a good excuse to double up the purchase this week. This anti-vaxxer boycott will likely prove very good for their business. — Neil (@NeilGetReal) November 20, 2021

On top of that, the Chapman family who runs the company has received a series of threats and violent reactions from anti-vaxxer groups and their promoters.

A new movement has emerged however, those in favour of the vaccine are now calling on people to buy Chapman's products as much as possible, to counteract the actions of the anti-vaxxer boycott.

#istandwithchapmans So the anti vaxxers are boycotting Chapman's...I say let's buy more and not let these fools win. Let this family owned Canadian business know that they have lots of support!! — Stonewall (@AndrewJ1497) November 23, 2021

With this pro-vaccine movement, it seems people are hoping to prove to the company how much they appreciate them priortizing health and safety.

I'd like to thank the antivaxxer-loonbat brigade for allowing me to frame today's delicious @Chapmans_Canada ice cream purchase in terms of support for public health in Canada.#Yum. — David Fisman (@DFisman) November 25, 2021

A hashtag called #IStandWithChapmans has taken over social media, with those in favour of the vaccines showing out for the beloved Canadian-grown company.

Chapmans has always been a staple in our home, and given their Covid policies, and stance - I am proud to say that will continue. I support their initiative. It's all about being fair. #IStandWithChapmans — TheMonkii (@themonkii2) November 24, 2021

Others just feel straight up bad about the violence the company has faced since the anti-vaxxer attack.

So sorry to see you’re being harassed for doing what’s right. I’ll cancel many of the silly boycotts by loading up on your ice cream - a definite win win for me! Delicious ice cream and wonderful company! — Lynn Crosby (@LCrosby22) November 24, 2021

Regardless of the attempted boycott of products by anti-vaxxers, Chapmans says none of it has affected numbers of their sales.