Jennifer Nguyen
Posted 36 minutes ago
casa loma high tea

Casa Loma is hosting a high tea experience inside the castle this weekend

Casa Loma is bringing back their high tea party for Family Day Weekend in Toronto. 

The Edwardian-era event is aptly hosted in Toronto's majestic castle. 

At this traditional tea party, you can find a selection of premium teas, scones, gourmet pastries and tea sandwiches. 

Entry costs $75 per person. Seatings are scheduled at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Saturday Feb. 18 to Monday Feb. 20. 

You can book online and also receive a tour of Casa Loma with your reservation. 

If Casa Loma isn't your think you can also find high tea at many other Toronto locations.

For other Family Day weekend activities and events make sure to see our round-up here.

Casa Loma
