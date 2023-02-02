Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
bold food hub

Food hall nailed with 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A food hall in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors last week after they detected multiple infractions. 

Bold Food Hub, located at 5 Baldwin Street, is a restaurant triad offering tapas-style street food, Chinese-style pizza, and boba tea under one roof. It includes restaurants A Bite of Sichuan, Three Kingdoms Pizza, and Fortune Tea. 

The food hall received a conditional pass notice from health inspectors after they found eight infractions, four of them significant, three of them minor, and one categorized as "other." 

The significant infractions included failing to "protect against harbouring of pests," and failing to "maintain handwashing stations (liquid soap and paper towels)." 

The three minor infractions included "food premise not maintained with food-handling room in sanitary condition," and failing to "ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary." 

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website

bold food hub toronto

The full list of infractions on DineSafe.

Although the food hall received eight infractions, it managed to receive a conditional pass notice and remains open as staff begin working through all of the flagged issues. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
