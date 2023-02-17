Popular Indian restaurant flagged for 10 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

One of Toronto's most popular restaurants for Indian food was slammed with multiple infractions by health inspectors recently.

Banjara near Christie Pits is well-loved for their butter chicken and other Indian favourites, but a recent inspection turned up 10 infractions.

Of the 10 infractions, just one was crucial, seven were significant and two were minor.

The crucial infraction was for storing potentially hazardous foods at an internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C.

The seven crucial infractions were for failing to provide an adequate number of handwashing stations and maintain them with paper towel and liquid soap, for using equipment and utensils not in good repair, failing to protect against harbouring of pests, and failure to ensure equipment and facility surfaces were cleaned as necessary.

One of the minor infractions was for failing to ensure equipment surfaces were also sanitized.

The full list of infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

After being issued a conditional pass notice on February 15, Banjara can stay open while they work to remedy their issues.