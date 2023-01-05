Eat & Drink
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto spot named the second-best Italian restaurant in the world

Posted 3 hours ago
A Canadian restaurant was just named among the best Italian establishments in the world.

The prestigious 50 Top Italy awards were recently announced, which names the best Italian restaurants outside of Italy in addition to the best pasticcerie, trattorias, and wine.

Toronto’s well-regarded fine dining restaurant, Don Alfonso 1890, came in second place for the Best Italian Restaurant in the World 2023 category – one spot lower than last year's top place.

Da Vittorio Shanghai came in first place, with Tokyo's Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in third, Paris’ Il Carpaccio in fourth, and Washington, DC’s Fiola in fifth.

Vancouver's Cioppino's made the extended list at number 33, but no other Canadian restaurants were recognized for 2023.

Both Don Alfonso 1890 and Cioppino's were also recently named among the best Italian restaurants in the world by Gambero Rosso.

Don Alfonso 1890 is a Michelin-starred restaurant and is located at 1 Harbour Square 38th Floor.

Don Alfonso
