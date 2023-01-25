This Toronto restaurant has an all-you-can-eat menu with bottomless drinks now

Not only is a Toronto restaurant offering an all-you-can-eat menu, but they're also doing bottomless drinks.

La Latina was opened in a former Copacabana space in the Yonge and Eglinton area, and comes to us from the same people behind Copacabana, which has been known for serving Brazilian-style all-you-can-eat meats.

It wasn't easy to carry on that tradition when restrictions abounded, but now La Latina is slowly resurrecting it with a new AYCE menu that includes the added bonus of bottomless drinks.

Their all-inclusive dinner and drinks offering is available Thursday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $75 per person, plus 13 per cent tax and 20 per cent gratuity that's automatically added.

Tables are reserved for two hours from the start of your reservation, and unlimited drinks are served for 90 minutes from the reservation time.

When it comes to the food, you can order up to four sides at a time from a range of options including tostones, chips and salsa, crudo, tostadas, ceviche, tacos and fries.

Of course, the star of the show is their asado served tableside hot off the charcoal fire grill, with options like prime picanha, prime rib eye, skirt, ribs, sausage, shrimp, salmon and cilantro lime chicken.

There are also options like guava cheesecake, coffee flan and roasted coconut tres leches for dessert.

As for the unlimited drinks, it's one drink at a time and shots aren't included (they're not gonna make it that easy). Do note that packages end at 11:30 p.m., bottomless packages are available for the whole table only, and they reserve the right, of course, to cease service and remove overly intoxicated guests.

If you're down to play by the rules, bottomless cocktails include mojitos, margaritas, pisco sours, palomas, Old Fashioneds, caiprinhas, spicy Mexican mules and beeritas.

There's also wine, beer and bottle service if you're not into endless delicious cocktails, but the food and drinks are just the beginning of an experience here.

"After receiving feedback from our guests and doing some exploring of party-style restaurants in South America, we decided to go all out on entertainment with live musicians, fire shows, live DJs and in-house dancers," La Latina representative Gary tells blogTO.

"After the first two weeks, we are busier than ever. Our guests love the experience of indulging in the all-inclusive style that lets them really get to explore our menu."

Dance lessons are even available at the space now along with live entertainment. The menu has been popular enough that large groups are advised to reserve at least a few weeks in advance.