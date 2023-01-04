Eat & Drink
millie desserts toronto

Toronto bakery has worst possible start to the new year

Despite having the worst possible start to the new year, one treasured Toronto bakeshop is choosing to express gratitude and thanks instead. 

Millie Desserts was first established in 2013, and has since become a Toronto staple for French-style desserts in Japanese flavours, including crepe cakes and handheld parfaits. 

Earlier this week, the bakeshop announced via Instagram stories that its Entertainment District location was broken into on the first day of 2023. 

"Thankfully everyone is safe and there were no major damages to the interior," the post reads. 

Creator of Millie Desserts, Christinn Hua, also took to the bakery's Instagram to update customers on the aftermath of the break-in. 

"I wanted to thank everyone so much for your support and for reaching out whether that's through your kind word or coming by to check in on how we're doing," Hua said. 

Hua shows the exterior of the bakeshop, which has been boarded up as the business waits for new glass to come in. 

"We are open, just bear with this cosmetic defect for a little bit," she said. 

Hua also took time to express thanks to loyal customers and supporters, who have made the entire process more bearable. 

Millie Patisserie & Creamery is located at 12 Oxley Street, Unit 101.

