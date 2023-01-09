Simon Pegg just surprised a Toronto Jamaican restaurant with a visit

A Jamaican restaurant in Toronto just got a visit from celebrity Simon Pegg.

Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen posted a photo of the actor visiting the restaurant to their Instagram story.

The star has been acting in TV series The Boys which was noticeably filming here just months ago.

Chubby's confirmed that Pegg's visit to the restaurant occurred on Sunday evening.

They're known for serving Jamaican fare like jerk chicken, saltfish fritters and curry goat, and were recently recommended in Toronto's inaugural Michelin Guide.

"The warm breezes of the Caribbean might be far away, but even in the dead of winter, stepping into this lively haven will bring a bit of island sunshine," reads their write-up. "Warm, easygoing hospitality is matched by homey, unpretentious cooking, with traditional dishes whose humble appearances belie a surprising depth of flavour."

In addition to The Boys, Simon Pegg is also known for acting in Spaced, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End and Star Trek.