Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Popular Toronto ice cream shop opening a second location

One of Toronto's most popular ice cream shops is about to spread the love to even more people in Toronto with a second location they've just announced they're opening.

Ruru Baked has become a cult phenomenon since launching, with interesting flavour pairings and Asian influences that aren't always found at your average ice cream parlour.

They already have a Toronto location at Lansdowne and Bloor but have announced on social media they'll be bringing their frozen goodness to a brand new location.

The next place they'll be selling their beloved ice cream will be Pacific Mall in Markham.

"Markham, we love you. Every time we do GTA deliveries to your area y'all order the most. We also love pmall and couldn't think of a more fitting spot for our second location," reads Ruru Baked's social media post. 

"There's no better place to get food, cell phone accessories, skin care, bubble tea, small home appliances, and now more ICE CREAM."

The post says Ruru Baked is planning on opening in Pacific Mall in spring 2023.

"We only signed a 2 year lease as the landlord would like to raise the rent to pre-pandemic rates after our term," the post continues. "So if you want us to stay in Markham/Pacific Mall for the long haul let us know by showing up for this location."

Judging by the number of positive and supportive comments on the post, it's very possible that Ruru Baked will be a presence at Pacific Mall for many years to come.

