10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurant openings in Toronto have brought us new spaces serving African, Asian, Italian, Filipino and Japanese food. Celebrate the last month of the year by discovering something new at one of these places.

Here are new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Parkdale just welcomed this new African restaurant to the neighbourhood where you can dine on wings, goat pepper soup and beef stew.

Sharing plates and cocktails both draw inspiration from Asian culture at this sophisticated new restaurant in Chinatown.

Riverside just got this new joint for breakfast food and Filipino fare, which already has a location in Orillia.

Build your own salad or bowl at this new and airy casual restaurant in the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. Expect salads with names like Spadina Spring Roll and Casa Loma.

Refined French food is now being served in homey confines at this Danforth East restaurant. Find several styles of mussels on the menu.

This restaurant celebrates the cuisine of the Southern Caucasus and the Middle East. Located near Avenue and Lawrence, it also serves brunch.

Experience Kappo-style cuisine at this new Mount Pleasant restaurant. Kappo is a traditional Japanese-style cooking method that centres around cutting, boiling, seasonality and the quality of ingredients.

Fans of Italian food in Toronto are likely already familiar with this restaurant, but they'll want to check out their newest location on Colborne Street.

This contemporary bistro in Harbord Village offers creative takes on French food paired with terroir-driven wine and balanced cocktails.

This famed Korean fried chicken chain just opened a location in North York where you can find their crowd-pleasing sandwiches and combos.